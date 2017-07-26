Chicago Bears punter, kicker roll up to camp in McLaren

I bring this up because a punter showed up to Bears camp on Wednesday in a McLaren. A McLaren is a luxury sports car with a base retail price that starts at $200,000 and goes up over a million bucks. The punter is fourth-year man Pat O'Donnell. He arrived with a passenger -- place kicker Connor Barth. That's right: The punter and the kicker arrived at training camp in the hottest car in the game.