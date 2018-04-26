Mock Draft

Presented By

Charley Casserly NFL mock draft 3.0: Jaguars get Lamar Jackson

Published: Apr 26, 2018 at 04:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Charley_Casserly_1400x1000
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

Hours before the 2018 NFL Draft, here is my third and final mock.

I ignore the noise and give Cleveland the QB I would personally take here.

The Giants believe Eli Manning can still play well at age 37. Barkley and free-agent signee Nate Solder give him a chance to do just that.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner's infectious competitiveness wins over Gang Green.

Look for a possible trade-back with the QB-hungry Bills. But here, I'll give the Browns a running mate for last year's No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett.

The Broncos coached Allen's North team at the Senior Bowl, and the cannon-armed Wyoming product impressed.

The best offensive line prospect to hit the NFL draft this millennium.

A defensive chess piece who can play strong safety, free safety, nickel cornerback and nickel linebacker.

One month after re-upping Kyle Fuller, the Bears shore up the other side of their pass defense.

The best linebacker in this draft.

Protecting Derek Carr is a must.

After releasing Ndamukong Suh in March, the Dolphins upgrade the position with a younger, fresher, cheaper interior disruptor.

Do the Bills wind up with the best QB in the draft?

Excellent run defender who has untapped potential as a pass rusher.

The Packers need another pass rusher, but Fitzpatrick is too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

The playmaking linebacker this defense needs.

Joe Flacco could certainly use a WR1 with speed.

Athletic linebacker who can cover, blitz and play the run.

Still raw as a small-school prospect, but this 6-foot-6, 264-pounder brings explosive talent as a pass rusher.

There's speculation the Cowboys like Moore over Ridley.

Detroit snatches up the third-best edge rusher in a draft class that seriously lacks depth in the QB-hunting department.

Fills a need at the pivot. Ability to play guard's an added bonus.

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. After failing to bring Jimmy Graham back to the Big Easy in free agency, the Saints get Drew Brees a versatile weapon in Round 1.

Fills a major need at left tackle following Nate Solder's departure in free agency.

New offensive coordinator Norv Turner likes to run the ball. Guice fits the bill.

The Titans need to get better in the center of the offensive line.

Upfield DT who fits Dan Quinn's scheme.

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. Buffalo fills its biggest need on defense with this instinctive, sideline-to-sideline enforcer.

Pass defense has been the Achilles heel for Pittsburgh in recent years.

Spectacular athlete who will need time to develop as a passer.

Versatile offensive lineman who excelled at tackle and guard during his time at Georgia.

Will be an upgrade over Malcolm Butler.

All-around back who can be as good as Alvin Kamara.

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE