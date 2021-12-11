Chargers rookie WR Josh Palmer aims to seize opportunity in Keenan Allen's absence

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- It's been a roller-coaster ride for the Chargers this season, alternating wins and losses in their last six games following their Week 7 bye. The last time Los Angeles racked up a winning streak was in Weeks 3-5, beating the Chiefs, Raiders and Browns.

Though drifting away from that streak as of late, the Bolts are looking up, especially after a dominant performance in their 19-point road win over Cincinnati in Week 13.

Preparing to square off against the 4-8 Giants this Sunday, head coach Brandon Staley explained what it takes for this team to find its rhythm.

"The little things are what have made the big difference in the second half of the season. When we've performed well, we've taken care of a lot of those little things," Staley said at Friday's press conference. "In the games that haven't gone our way, the little things have gotten away from us. We're putting our emphasis and focus there, and really doing it together as a team."

Staley ruled out Allen on Friday, but left the door open for Williams and Harris barring any setbacks.

"I think that Keenan [Allen] and Scott [Quessenberry] will be out for the game," Staley said. "Mike [Williams] and Chris [Harris Jr.] have continued to test negative. As long as tomorrow goes OK, they should be good for the game."

Allen and Williams are one of three pass-catching duos in the NFL who have recorded 800-plus receiving yards each. Not having them could pose a problem for the Chargers offense not only through the air but on the ground as well.

Much of the relief will continue to lay in the hands of Justin Herbert﻿. Despite cleaning up some messy areas in his game, including interceptions on deep passes in two straight outings (bringing his INT total to 11 on the season), the Chargers' star quarterback ranks top five in the league in both passing yards per game (295.6) and passing touchdowns (27). The second-year QB said regardless of Allen's status this week, they're approaching game day as if his go-to target would not be available.

"Keenan's a very special player and obviously a huge part of our offense, but we have to prepare as if he's not going to play," Herbert said. "We have to have the guys step up. We believe in that receiver group and all of their depth. They've done an incredible job so far this week."