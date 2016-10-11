Chargers 'beat' impossible odds on way to 1-4 start

According to Pro-FootballReference.com, the Chargers had two instances in their first five games where they had a 99.9 percent chance to win (Week 1 against Chiefs, Week 4 against Saints) and managed to lose both games. Additionally, they had a 84.7 percent win probability against the Colts in Week 3 and a 77.9 percent chance to prevail against the Raiders on Sunday. They lost those games, too.