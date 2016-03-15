Casserly: Myles Jack is a Pro Bowler in Jaguars' system

Myles Jack entered Tuesday's pro day with a heaping helping of high expectations, and his limited workout might have helped ease concerns about his full recovery from a surgically repaired knee.
With an expected selection spot near the top of the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft seemingly secured, NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly, a former general manager of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, presented an ideal landing spot for Jack.
"I think he will go in the top 10, and I don't think he gets past the Jacksonville Jaguars," Casserly said on NFL Network's Path to the Draft on Tuesday. "This guy is a Pro Bowl outside linebacker in that system. He's a run-and-chase guy. He can line up and cover outside; he's really a versatile guy."
Jack to the Jaguars is a popular projection among NFL Media experts (four of five are in agreement on this first-round scenario). The team's first-round pick last year -- outside linebacker Dante Fowler -- was lost for the season during his first practice with the team. The Jaguars have been one of the most active teams in free agency, and adding two first-round talents to that defense could jumpstart the downtrodden franchise's hopes into hyperdrive.
Analyst Charles Davis is one of the NFL Media draft experts who pins Jack to the Jaguars in the draft, and he has full confidence that the UCLA linebacker will be available to play once the 2016 season gets under way.
"Most of us, we've had him taken as a top-five guy. Nothing that happened today (at the pro day) changes that. In fact, it probably solidifies that," Davis said on *Path to the Draft*. "Was I bullish on Todd Gurley last year? His knee injury happened in mid November, and I still was saying he was a top-10 pick in the NFL draft. I thought he was the best player in the draft if he didn't have the knee injury. I feel the same way about Myles Jack, and his injury happened in September. He'll be ready to go."
If Jack's rookie season is anything like Gurley's, then he'll be an instant-impact rookie for a team that desperately needs one.