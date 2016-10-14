Carson Wentz tops jersey sales in first five weeks

Let's check in on NFL jersey sales since the start of the 2016 regular season.
- Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
- Von Miller, Denver Broncos
- Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
- Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Takeaways:
» Philadelphia has a new hero. Reminder: The Browns traded the pick that allowed the Eagles to land their quarterback of the present and future. This one could end up hurting the Believeland faithful worse than Big Ben. Related: Where is Jared Goff on this list?
» Say what you will about Cowboys fans, but they support the cause. Prescott is a backup quarterback. A backup quarterback with a bright future, sure, but still a backup quarterback. And he has the seventh-highest selling jersey in the entire league!
» I've been to Seattle on game day. You can't tell me there's anyone left in that region who doesn't own a damn Russell Wilson jersey. People out there buying doubles now?
» As long as there are fraternity ragers, candlepin bowling, and lacrosse sectional tournaments, there will be a demand for Rob Gronkowski replica jerseys.