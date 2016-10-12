Carson Wentz drops $500 tip in old college haunt

Carson Wentz used his bye week to do what many recent college graduates do: Go back to their old college to party. For Wentz, that meant a trip to Herd and Horns Bar and Grill in Fargo. Wentz was part of a private party that spent the night at the establishment after watching Wentz's alma mater, North Dakota State, beat up on Illinois State. Wentz and friends racked up a $1,000 bill, which Wentz took care of before adding a $500 tip.
"As I was waiting on him, I had to look up. He is so tall," said Rachel, a junior at NDSU and Herd & Horns server, told CSNPhilly.com. "He was very humble, especially as a guest. He didn't treat anyone like they were below him or anything."
Wentz's generous behavior stands in stark contrast to the last time an Eagles star was in the news for a tip. That would be LeSean McCoy, who left a 20-cent tip at a Philly burger joint as a "statement" back in 2012.
And now the kicker: After leaving a tip that could pay his waiter's rent for a month, Wentz hopped into his cousin's 1996 Chevy pickup truck and drove into the night. Probably heading to his next great feat. Legends of Wentz.