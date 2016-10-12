Carson Wentz drops $500 tip in old college haunt

Carson Wentz used his bye week to do what many recent college graduates do: Go back to their old college to party. For Wentz, that meant a trip to Herd and Horns Bar and Grill in Fargo. Wentz was part of a private party that spent the night at the establishment after watching Wentz's alma mater, North Dakota State, beat up on Illinois State. Wentz and friends racked up a $1,000 bill, which Wentz took care of before adding a $500 tip.