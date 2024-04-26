Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., Jr. owns the pedigree, talent and drive to be among the top receivers out of the gate.

Harrison Jr.'s ideal size -- 6-foot-3, 209 pounds -- blends with electric play speed, magnets for hands and picture-perfect route running. He enters the NFL with a quintessential compilation of production, measurables, and upside.

THE Ohio State product put up 1,200-plus receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns in each of his two seasons as a starter, becoming the first player in school history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Considering the talent OSU has churned out even in just recent seasons, Harrison claiming that record is no little merit badge.

He might not burn in a 40-yard dash, but Harrison plays exceedingly fast, able to get in and out of breaks, leaving defenders in the dust. His quick breaks and cuts, coupled with expert showmanship on routes -- which comes with having an HOF tutor -- afford Harrison swaths of space to make reads easy for quarterbacks. A smooth athlete, the wideout can effortlessly make up ground and has the expert ball skills to make any catch look routine.

The 21-year-old's college tape is littered with ridiculous grabs where he combines expert ball-tracking, calm contortion skills, and locking pliers for hands. His boundary footwork is NFL-level, and his ability to perform in the scramble drill will come in handy in his transition. Harrison's yards after catch came more from speed and physical running than make-you-miss elusiveness in space, but at times, he was so far from defenders that he didn't have to make many moves.

If we're nitpicking, Harrison can develop his play strength, as veteran corners are sure to be physical with the rookie. He wasn't known for his blocking, either. Both those negatives can be easily erased, making Harrison a near-flawless prospect for the modern brand of football.