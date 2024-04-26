Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals stood firm and chose the first non-quarterback of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals selected Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's first round in Detroit.
The first non-QB picked in the draft might be the most flawless prospect in the 2024 crop.
The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., Jr. owns the pedigree, talent and drive to be among the top receivers out of the gate.
Harrison Jr.'s ideal size -- 6-foot-3, 209 pounds -- blends with electric play speed, magnets for hands and picture-perfect route running. He enters the NFL with a quintessential compilation of production, measurables, and upside.
THE Ohio State product put up 1,200-plus receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns in each of his two seasons as a starter, becoming the first player in school history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Considering the talent OSU has churned out even in just recent seasons, Harrison claiming that record is no little merit badge.
He might not burn in a 40-yard dash, but Harrison plays exceedingly fast, able to get in and out of breaks, leaving defenders in the dust. His quick breaks and cuts, coupled with expert showmanship on routes -- which comes with having an HOF tutor -- afford Harrison swaths of space to make reads easy for quarterbacks. A smooth athlete, the wideout can effortlessly make up ground and has the expert ball skills to make any catch look routine.
The 21-year-old's college tape is littered with ridiculous grabs where he combines expert ball-tracking, calm contortion skills, and locking pliers for hands. His boundary footwork is NFL-level, and his ability to perform in the scramble drill will come in handy in his transition. Harrison's yards after catch came more from speed and physical running than make-you-miss elusiveness in space, but at times, he was so far from defenders that he didn't have to make many moves.
If we're nitpicking, Harrison can develop his play strength, as veteran corners are sure to be physical with the rookie. He wasn't known for his blocking, either. Both those negatives can be easily erased, making Harrison a near-flawless prospect for the modern brand of football.
Harrison skipped most of the pre-draft prep, including working out at the NFL Scouting Combine and meeting with the media. He also sat out Ohio State's pro day. While he still took meetings with teams, he didn't need to do the other testing because his tape and talent already speak for themselves. Harrison skipping those workouts didn't harm his status one iota.
Harrison immediately becomes the No. 1 target in Arizona on Day 1 -- on paper at least. His new coaches, including Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, will likely talk about how every job is earned, but make no mistake, Harrison walks into the locker room as the team's top receiving talent.
Luckily for Arizona, Harrison's staunch business-like mentality toward his profession -- another benefit of being reared by a football legend -- should keep the rookie from becoming entitled, a malcontent or diva. Harrison is as dedicated to his craft as they come, and that should continue as a pro.
With Michael Wilson, Chris Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal as the top receivers on the depth chart before Thursday night, Harrison should become Kyler Murray's favorite target off the bat. Expect the rookie to get the lion's share of the targets.
Murray sorely missed a DeAndre Hopkins-type target last season, someone who can always uncover, make tough catches and, when in doubt, get force-fed the ball in all situations. Harrison's ability to uncover when the QB goes into scramble mode should also mesh beautifully with Murray.
From the moment the Cardinals made it clear they wouldn't move on from Murray in 2024, dots were connected to Harrison as a possible draft selection. Even slipping to No. 4 overall didn't stop that marriage from being consummated.
Heading into Thursday night, the question was whether Arizona would be enticed to trade back with a team looking to leap up and grab a quarterback and likely miss out on MHJ. General manager Monti Ossenfort eschewed trade options to take a home-run receiver who fills a need and provides immense talent and upside.
Last season, the Cardinals deftly maneuvered their way around the draft board to pick up additional lottery tickets. This year, they stood firm and took a near-sure thing.
Harrison uniforms are currently unavailable for Cardinals fans to purchase as he has not yet agreed to participate in the NFL Players Association's Group Player Licensing Program. "We will respect the NFLPA's rights and Mr. Harrison's decision, and be prepared to add Mr. Harrison's jersey and other products as soon as he resolves this matter," the league said in a statement.