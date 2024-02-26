 Skip to main content
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. not expected to do any testing at NFL combine 

Feb 26, 2024
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., likely the 2024 NFL Draft's top wide receiver, is not expected to do any testing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer first reported the news. 

Harrison probably will not test at Ohio State's pro day, either, Rapoport added. 

The Heisman Finalist is also going into the draft process sans agent, Rapoport noted, as he's definitely running a different route toward the draft. 

The son of Indianapolis Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the Ohio State product is no stranger to Indy, but he will be a limited presence this week. 

Harrison is NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 2 overall prospect and projected to be a top-five pick.

