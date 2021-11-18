Around the NFL

Cam Newton giving out 50 tickets in Carolina return: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

Published: Nov 18, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Cam Newton entered his press conference wearing a fedora with a faux press pass reading "Clark Kent" attached to it. His T-shirt featured an illustration of himself screaming, accompanied with the caption "I'm back!!!" -- only the first word was crossed out and "We" printed above it.

Make no mistake, SuperCam is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.

"This Sunday is important for us," Newton said. "We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn't been there, but we ain't talking about the past. We're talking about the things here moving forward."

One week after rejoining the franchise he long starred with, the former MVP is doing his part to pay it forward. He announced his plan to give away 50 tickets to Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team to people who otherwise don't have the opportunity to attend Panthers games. Newton said the idea emanated from a conversation he was having with his cousin just recently, and incidentally, about what he'd do differently if he had the chance to return to Charlotte.

"I would bring the city together in ways that it probably wasn't done," Newton recalled saying.

The ebullient quarterback gave the team and fan base a shot of energy with his triumphant comeback this past Sunday, which saw him produce touchdowns on each of his first two snaps. It was Newton's first time in Panther blue in almost two years, and it sparked a stunning, 34-10 upset over the NFC-leading Cardinals.

This weekend, Newton is slated to be the starter and he'll be back at the stadium he's played in most during his 11-year career. And he's determined to make it feel like home again.

"Simple and plain, I only know one Bank of America Stadium. So with that being said, this is a challenge for people to make my kind of prophecy correct," Newton explained. "I said there's no other place in football that I would rather be on Sunday than Bank of America Stadium because it will be a playoff atmosphere for more ways than one. Discredit who I am and what this game means to me, discredit who we're playing and what that game means to them. Let's get back to getting that edge and bringing the pride back to Carolina, how I once knew it to be."

The Panthers (5-5) haven't qualified for the postseason the past three seasons but currently hold the conference's No. 7 seed. Adding to Sunday's familiarity will be the presence of Washington coach Ron Rivera, whose nine-year tenure in Carolina almost entirely overlapped with Newton's. While it's sure to be a talking point through Sunday, Newton would rather the discussion be about what happens between the opposite sidelines they will be occupying for the first time in the NFL.

"I refuse for the narrative to be about two people when it's about 106 people," he said. "It's not about us. It's not about me, it's not about him. He knows how I feel about him. And he knows what it's going to be on Sunday."

It will be nostalgic for everyone.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the league's best running backs this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said the team would like to increase Taylor's workload down the stretch.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 18

Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. The Ravens' star QB did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton: Taunting is 'being over-officiated'

The taunting topic isn't going away as the season grows older. Saints coach Sean Payton tackled the subject during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was honest in his assessment.
news

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. The hope is the bye week proves more beneficial than it was in 2020, but Nagy knows the bye alone isn't enough to suddenly turn Chicago into a winning team.
news

Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was lost for the rest of 2021. With ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately if not better than Winston.
news

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

When Davante Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.
news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW