Cam Newton benching was the dumbest thing of 2016

Published: Dec 05, 2016 at 05:53 AM

If you don't believe in the Football Gods, watch the first series of Sunday night's game between the Panthers and Seahawks.

Ron Rivera made the most ridiculous coaching decision of the NFL season when he sent Derek Anderson on the field to start Carolina's first drive at CenturyLink Field. Cam Newton, who made the mistake of wearing a turtleneck instead of a shirt and tie on the team flight to Seattle, watched from the sideline as Al, Cris and America scrambled to make sense of the situation.

Enter the Football Gods. The Panthers called for a pass on their first play from scrimmage (naturally) and Anderson fired a short throw off Mike Tolbert's fingertips and into the waiting hands of Seahawks linebacker Mike Morgan. The interception led to three of Seattle's 40 points in a blowout victory.

After the game, we learned that Newton had been benched one series for a dress-code violation. This is a real thing that happened in Week 13.

"When you're 6-5, trying to get a shirt -- I was away from home for a week -- I didn't pack a shirt," Newton patiently explained after the game. "There was a lot of ties that were given, but I can't wear a tie with this. Meaning I have a tank top on under this -- we discussed it internally. ... I thought we were on the same page; I felt as if I wore a similar outfit like this before, and nothing was done. But he has rules in place and we have to abide by them. No person is greater than the next person -- it is what it is."

I really wish Newton would have followed the path of his tank top aside. Is it possible Newton pondered wearing a tanktop with a tie? What if he put the tie over his turtleneck? Would he be in the clear then? What if Cam Newton wore only a tie? Would Derek Anderson throw a ridiculous interception if that happened?

The irony in all this is that no one would have batted an eyelash if Newton just draped a loosely knotted tie over his sweater. Would that be any wilder a fashion choice than this or this or this or this or this or this?

Counter-productive nonsense! Let's move on.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?

news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.

news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.

news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.

news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.

news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.

news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.

news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.

news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.

news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.

news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW