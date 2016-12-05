Cam Newton benching was the dumbest thing of 2016

"When you're 6-5, trying to get a shirt -- I was away from home for a week -- I didn't pack a shirt," Newton patiently explained after the game. "There was a lot of ties that were given, but I can't wear a tie with this. Meaning I have a tank top on under this -- we discussed it internally. ... I thought we were on the same page; I felt as if I wore a similar outfit like this before, and nothing was done. But he has rules in place and we have to abide by them. No person is greater than the next person -- it is what it is."