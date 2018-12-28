C.J. Anderson lives; Vikings' plan for Mack; Patriots' confidence

Anderson, who was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Broncos last season, spent time with the Panthers and Raiders this season but was released by Oakland earlier this month. He posted just 104 rushing yards and a touchdown catch in nine games with the Panthers and did not appear in a game with the Raiders. But then the Rams summoned following a knee injury to star tailback Todd Gurley. Anderson wasn't certain his career would resume, or that it would resume in such a resounding fashion. Even so, he seems to be a perfect fit for the Rams and will be the main backup, at the very least, for the NFC West champs.