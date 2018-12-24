Seahawks sign Pete Carroll to extension through 2021

Pete Carroll is staying in the Emerald City for the long haul.

The Seattle Seahawks signed the head coach to a multi-year extension through 2021 on Monday afternoon. Carroll will earn more than $11 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"I am excited to announce that we have extended Head Coach Pete Carroll through the 2021 season," Seahawks chair and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust Jody Allen said in a statement. "This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle."

"So grateful to Jody and the organization," Carroll said. "I love this team and couldn't be more proud to represent the 12s."

The winningest coach in team history, Carroll has an 88-54-1 regular-season record and a 9-5 postseason record in Seattle. He has led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

