C.J. Anderson signing with Los Angeles Rams

C.J. Anderson could see his 2018 season end with a playoff run.

The veteran is signing with the Los Angeles Rams to help bolster the team's running back corps heading into the postseason, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Anderson was available after a short stint with the Oakland Raiders. He started out the season with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in nine games before being waived in November.

The signing comes days after Todd Gurley briefly exited Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a knee injury. Rams coach Sean McVay said Gurley is considered day to day with knee inflammation.

Whether Anderson can provide a bit of veteran punch to the Rams' rushing attack remains to be seen. Anderson tallied just 24 carries for 104 yards in Carolina.