Bucs rookie Roberto Aguayo misses first kick as a pro

Published: Aug 11, 2016 at 01:40 PM

Roberto Aguayo was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. This is notable because Aguayo is a kicker.

Well, not just any kicker. Aguayo was universally regarded as the best kicker in the nation coming out of Florida State, and the Bucs made him just the fourth kicker in the past 25 years to be drafted in the second round or higher.

You know where this is going right? Here's Aguayo's first attempt as a pro, following a Tampa touchdown in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Eagles.

Aguayo never missed a PAT attempt during his collegiate career. He was also perfect on field goals from closer than 40 yards (NFL extra points are 32-yard attempts). This was clearly a case of the rookie jitters -- let's hope for Aguayo's sake it's now out of his system.

In the fourth quarter, Aguayo drilled his first career field-goal attempt from 38 yards out.

