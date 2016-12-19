Buccaneers were welcome addition to 'SNF' stage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't finish the job in their return to Sunday Night Football, but I gotta say: It was nice to have them around.
Those guys are fun! Check out Jameis Winston's face during this pregame hype speech by Gerald McCoy. I wish I could muster as much joy about anything as Winston does right before he plays the Dallas Cowboys in front of Al, Cris and the world.
Later in the telecast, NBC shared a couple of pages from Winston's "QB Notebook", which gives us a snapshot into the mind of a 10-year-old Jameis already honing in on the nuance of the game's most important position.
"Part of being QB is know the situation of the game. Always know your opponent." This miniature football boy is adorable.