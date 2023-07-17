Around the NFL

Browns LB Sione Takitaki feels ready to 'make a big comeback' after recovery from torn ACL 

Published: Jul 17, 2023
Brenna White

After spending the tail end of his 2022 campaign on injured reserve, Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki feels he is ready to start the new season healthy and good to go.

Takitaki's fourth year in the NFL ended prematurely when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Seven months later, the 28-year-old is preparing for another campaign and planning to make a resurgence on the field.

"I am excited," Takitaki said on an episode of Best Podcast Available, via the team’s website. "The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can."

Although Takitaki had an unfortunate ending to his season, he still played in a total of 12 games, starting eight. During 2022, Takitaki recorded 36 solo tackles, 71 combined tackles and one quarterback hit. The 80th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft also logged one sack and one forced fumble.

Despite the season-ending injury, Takitaki re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal in March after his rookie contract expired. Now, as he is going into his fifth year with Cleveland, Takitaki hopes to resurrect his skill set to help the Browns' defense succeed under new leadership in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Browns added Schwartz this offseason to bring new ideas and take on a leadership role to help the defense prosper. Schwartz has a long résumé, but one of the most notable achievements from his coaching career came during the 2017 campaign when he helped lead the Eagles' defense to Philadelphia's first-ever Super Bowl win. Now, as Schwartz takes on the job of leading the Browns' defense back to the postseason, Takitaki anticipates that with his new DC, he can even get more action out on the field.

"We have a lot of character guys and talent in the defensive room, and he comes in and sets the tone," Takitaki said. "That's one thing I just feel was his leadership presence. Not to tell so much about the scheme, but as a linebacker, I can get some sacks. I am excited about that."

Training camp is set to begin this week, which will ramp up Takitaki's rehab and help him gain the strength he needs for a smooth transition back.

