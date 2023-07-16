Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

The future looked grim after last season when the Broncos ended with a record of 5-12 and were at the bottom of the AFC West. However, even with all of the trials and tribulations that contributed to the Broncos' demise in 2022, Wilson still showed glimpses of his Super Bowl abilities.

During his first year with the Broncos, Wilson threw for 3,524 yards with a 60.5% completion rate and scored 16 touchdowns in the 15 games he started. Although Wilson was batting injuries -- including a partially torn hamstring that kept him out for Week 7 -- throughout the season, the nine-time Pro Bowler still put his best foot forward, and it has rubbed off on his teammates. Each year Wilson shows his athleticism in new ways and it does not go unnoticed by those around him.

Simmons also discusses his admiration for his new coach, as well as what it is like to learn from someone as well-known as Payton.

"He obviously has done it for a long time and it's been super successful," Simmons said. "And I think for me, always seeing him on the outside looking in, and now being on the inside, it's a unique position to be in and I'm going to take… full advantage of that."