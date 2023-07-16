Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos country, the new season is almost here, and all signs are pointing in the right direction.
Quarterback Russell Wilson is looking to make big improvements going into his second year in Denver, and head coach Sean Payton is now in the building. Safety Justin Simmons praised Wilson for his determination and even credited the Super Bowl champion for helping him improve his skillset.
"I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen, and his attention to detail and his preparation has already made me a better player, being his teammate," Simmons said in an interview on The SiriusXM Blitz with Bill Lekas & Kirk Morrison. "And so, I'm always going to put my full trust and confidence in him as my quarterback, and I can't wait to see what that looks like heading into Year 2 with us."
The future looked grim after last season when the Broncos ended with a record of 5-12 and were at the bottom of the AFC West. However, even with all of the trials and tribulations that contributed to the Broncos' demise in 2022, Wilson still showed glimpses of his Super Bowl abilities.
During his first year with the Broncos, Wilson threw for 3,524 yards with a 60.5% completion rate and scored 16 touchdowns in the 15 games he started. Although Wilson was batting injuries -- including a partially torn hamstring that kept him out for Week 7 -- throughout the season, the nine-time Pro Bowler still put his best foot forward, and it has rubbed off on his teammates. Each year Wilson shows his athleticism in new ways and it does not go unnoticed by those around him.
Simmons also discusses his admiration for his new coach, as well as what it is like to learn from someone as well-known as Payton.
"He obviously has done it for a long time and it's been super successful," Simmons said. "And I think for me, always seeing him on the outside looking in, and now being on the inside, it's a unique position to be in and I'm going to take… full advantage of that."
As players begin to report to training camp this week, the work starts now for the Broncos to, hopefully, gallop their way to victory in 2023.