Broncos' rookie haircuts are as grisly as you'd think

It couldn't have been easy being a young Butt. Kids can be cruel. But young Jake persevered, using his athletic prowess to overcome the unfair trappings of childhood and adolescence. Becoming a star tight end at the University of Michigan surely helped. Having a sense of humor about it all -- (Instagram handle: JBooty80) -- was vital. Making it to the NFL can have the effect of setting a man's mind at ease, too.