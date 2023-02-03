Around the NFL

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

Published: Feb 03, 2023 at 10:26 AM
Kevin Patra

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball.

To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position, per a source informed of the situation.

Flores interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching position last month. The 41-year-old has also interviewed for defensive coordinator positions with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, who hired Jim Schwartz.

A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores spent three seasons as the Miami Dolphins head coach, compiling a 24-25 record in three seasons. The Dolphins fired Flores after a 9-8 season in 2021. Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, three other teams (including the Broncos) and the league for discriminatory hiring and firing practices.

After spending a season in Pittsburgh, it's little surprise Flores is one of the popular names for DC jobs. Joining an offensive mind like Payton would allow Flores some autonomy on the defensive side of the ball.

Ejiro Evero coordinated an excellent Broncos defense last season and has interviewed for head coaching positions in Arizona, Carolina (Frank Reich), Denver (Payton), Houston (DeMeco Ryans) and Indianapolis. If Evero doesn't land in Indy or 'Zona, it's possible he could return under Payton. In the meantime, the Broncos are lining up potential replacements like Flores.

