Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

Flores interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching position last month. The 41-year-old has also interviewed for defensive coordinator positions with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, who hired Jim Schwartz.

A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores spent three seasons as the Miami Dolphins head coach, compiling a 24-25 record in three seasons. The Dolphins fired Flores after a 9-8 season in 2021. Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, three other teams (including the Broncos) and the league for discriminatory hiring and firing practices.

After spending a season in Pittsburgh, it's little surprise Flores is one of the popular names for DC jobs. Joining an offensive mind like Payton would allow Flores some autonomy on the defensive side of the ball.