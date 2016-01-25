Broncos or Panthers: Which defense would you take in Super Bowl 50?

Even though the Panthers are superior at the linebacker position with Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, the overall talent of the Broncos' unit is astounding. I'd take the Panthers' defense for one reason. It's not so much breaking down each defense, but what you have to defend. Right now, it's easier to defend Peyton Manning and the Broncos' offense than it is to defend Cam Newton and what he does. The Broncos have a little bit more experience and are anchored by Miller and Ware. Those two can't be replaced and are a big reason why Denver's defense is as good as it is. The way they shut down Brady and the Patriots was quite impressive. I have to go with the Panthers. When you continually find ways to get turnovers, you're giving your offense more opportunities to score. The Panthers have done that all year and have scored on defense, too. When you do that, you're going to win games. Denver's defense has it all. The Broncos have three or four good -- if not great -- pass rushers, safeties who can cover, and linebackers who can tackle and cover, as well. Carolina has a lot of good pieces, but the Broncos are a lot more balanced overall.