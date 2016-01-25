Broncos or Panthers: Which defense would you take in Super Bowl 50?

Published: Jan 25, 2016

Carolina and Denver each displayed defensive dominance on Championship Sunday. The Panthers forced Carson Palmer and the Arizona Cardinals to turn the ball over seven times in their 49-15 NFC Championship Game victory, while New England's Tom Bradywas hit 19 timesin the Broncos' 20-18 AFC title game win.

These weren't extreme performances for these two defenses, though. In the regular season, the Broncos led the league in yards per game (283.1) and the Panthers were first in turnovers (39).

Of the two, which defense would you rather have in Super Bowl 50?

The Broncos have what teams build an ideal championship defense around. They have two great edge rushers in DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller, two inside guys who cause a lot of problems in Derek Wolfe and Malik Jackson and an elite group of corners ( Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby). All of this provides the ability to do some creative things with schemes. Not to mention, Denver has T.J. Ward as a headhunter in the middle.

Even though the Panthers are superior at the linebacker position with Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, the overall talent of the Broncos' unit is astounding. I'd take the Panthers' defense for one reason. It's not so much breaking down each defense, but what you have to defend. Right now, it's easier to defend Peyton Manning and the Broncos' offense than it is to defend Cam Newton and what he does. The Broncos have a little bit more experience and are anchored by Miller and Ware. Those two can't be replaced and are a big reason why Denver's defense is as good as it is. The way they shut down Brady and the Patriots was quite impressive. I have to go with the Panthers. When you continually find ways to get turnovers, you're giving your offense more opportunities to score. The Panthers have done that all year and have scored on defense, too. When you do that, you're going to win games. Denver's defense has it all. The Broncos have three or four good -- if not great -- pass rushers, safeties who can cover, and linebackers who can tackle and cover, as well. Carolina has a lot of good pieces, but the Broncos are a lot more balanced overall.

