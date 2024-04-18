 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Broncos general manager George Paton: 'Our first pick, we have to hit on'

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 06:29 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Denver Broncos might be likely to hop into the quarterback derby in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they say they're not married to one plan for finding one.

Move up, stay put, trade back – everything is on the table, the Broncos' brass said Thursday.

"Do we have to draft a quarterback? You'd say it sure looks like we have to draft a quarterback," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said. "And yet, it's got to be the right fit, the right one. And if we had the tip sheets as to who everyone else was taking it'd be easier to answer that question. And so, that's the puzzle here."

Denver currently sits with the No. 12 overall pick in Round 1 a week away from the start of the draft. The team already has spoken to other clubs picking above them and below them. Wherever the Broncos end up, they appear to know just how much is riding on their first selection, whether or not it's a quarterback.

Broncos general manager George Paton didn't rule out using their top pick on another position but made clear just how important that selection will be, whatever direction they go there.

"Our first pick, we have to hit on," Paton said.

Related Links

Paton also understands the need to not panic and shoehorn the wrong pick – especially at the critical quarterback position – out of desperation. That could lead to compounding issues that take their toll on the franchise for the next several years.

"What you don't want to do here is force it," Paton said. "Otherwise you'll be in this position next year and the years after."

The 2024 QB class has four prospects who might not get out of the top five picks overall: USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. After that, some observers believe the second tier is a two-man cluster with Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr..

As it relates to Denver, trading up is the headline-grabbing move, but do the Broncos have enough to slide up eight or nine slots to land one of the top four quarterback prospects? They don't own a second-rounder in 2024 and are not flush with future picks or other tradable assets currently, but that won't stop them from targeting a potentially special passer in their eyes.

"If it's a player you feel like can change the landscape of your franchise going forward," Paton said, "you do what you have to do to get him.

"We're wide open."

But Payton made a fair point: Wanting to move up and being able to execute it are two entirely different matters. It also doesn't help the Broncos' cause that there might be multiple quarterback-needy teams seeking to trade into the upper reaches of the draft, including a few that might have more draft-pick value than Denver does.

That could give the Broncos a little sticker shock when it comes to meeting teams' prices for a trade up.

"The hypothetical relative to what the compensation is, it's a lot of times driven by who else is interested," Payton said. "And then it's (a matter of) how much you can palate."

Payton is well aware of the other QB-needy teams around the league, which also complicates the matter. There will be heavy competition in this game of quarterback musical chairs.

"There's a handful of teams ahead of us where you'd see 'quarterback,' and then there's a team or two – Minnesota, ourselves, the Raiders – you could argue quarterback, and that's what makes this year a little interesting," he said.

If trading up appears too costly, the Broncos said they like several quarterbacks in this class – more than just the four QB prospects routinely populating the top of most mock drafts. But the further down they drop on that list, the less ready they might be to play early on.

"There (are) seven, eight quarterbacks that we like, that we think can play in the league one day," Paton said. "It is a good quarterback class. It's been fun getting to know them, seven or eight of them. So we think we can get a quarterback early, we think we can (in the) mid-rounds, we think there's going to be quarterbacks throughout the draft that are interesting to us."

Related Content

news

Commanders GM Adam Peters not looking to trade out of second overall pick: 'We feel great about staying at No. 2'

Speaking with reporters a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters says the team "feels great" about holding the No. 2 overall pick.
news

NFL reinstates five players who were suspended indefinitely for violation of gambling policy

Five NFL players who were suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy in 2023 have been reinstated, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs trade: 'I don't get paid to make changes on the team'

Bills QB Josh Allen gave his thoughts on the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston, which percieves to open up a glaring need at wide receiver, however, GM Brandon Beane said he likes the corps already in place ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes doesn't feel 'any more or less pressure' with late first-round pick

Brad Holmes has helped pit Detroit in unfamiliar territory at the end of Round 1 coming off a successful season, but that won't deter the Lions general manager for being ready for anything that comes his way on draft night. 
news

Eliot Wolf says Patriots are 'open for business' in every round of 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with the media a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf says the team is "open for business" as New England hold the No. 3 overall pick. 
news

Defending-champion Dalvin Cook, 13 other NFL stars participating in 'The Catch' competition on Saturday

Along with 13 other NFL stars, last year's winner Dalvin Cook is slated to participate in the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament, which airs Saturday, April 20 on CBS Sports Network.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum confident in Baltimore's offensive line changes heading into 2024 season

After seeing a couple players be traded or leave in free agency, Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is confident with the current offensive line group heading into the 2024 season.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in 'sponge mode' learning new offense but yearns for 'sustainability' and 'consistency'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts enters the 2024 season in "sponge mode" as he learns the new offense under Kellen Moore.
news

Vikings brass meeting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge tonight

Minnesota is sneaking in a quarterback visit a week before the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off.The Vikings brass is scheduled to meet with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for dinner Thursday night in Baton Rouge, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Eagles center Cam Jurgens on taking over for Jason Kelce: 'I'm just trying to be myself'

With the Hall of Fame-sized vacancy left by the retirement of Jason Kelce, things have changed quite a bit in a short time for Cam Jurgens, the Eagles' next starting center.