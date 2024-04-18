Broncos general manager George Paton: 'Our first pick, we have to hit on'

Paton also understands the need to not panic and shoehorn the wrong pick – especially at the critical quarterback position – out of desperation. That could lead to compounding issues that take their toll on the franchise for the next several years.

"What you don't want to do here is force it," Paton said. "Otherwise you'll be in this position next year and the years after."

As it relates to Denver, trading up is the headline-grabbing move, but do the Broncos have enough to slide up eight or nine slots to land one of the top four quarterback prospects? They don't own a second-rounder in 2024 and are not flush with future picks or other tradable assets currently, but that won't stop them from targeting a potentially special passer in their eyes.

"If it's a player you feel like can change the landscape of your franchise going forward," Paton said, "you do what you have to do to get him.

"We're wide open."

But Payton made a fair point: Wanting to move up and being able to execute it are two entirely different matters. It also doesn't help the Broncos' cause that there might be multiple quarterback-needy teams seeking to trade into the upper reaches of the draft, including a few that might have more draft-pick value than Denver does.

That could give the Broncos a little sticker shock when it comes to meeting teams' prices for a trade up.

"The hypothetical relative to what the compensation is, it's a lot of times driven by who else is interested," Payton said. "And then it's (a matter of) how much you can palate."

Payton is well aware of the other QB-needy teams around the league, which also complicates the matter. There will be heavy competition in this game of quarterback musical chairs.

"There's a handful of teams ahead of us where you'd see 'quarterback,' and then there's a team or two – Minnesota, ourselves, the Raiders – you could argue quarterback, and that's what makes this year a little interesting," he said.

If trading up appears too costly, the Broncos said they like several quarterbacks in this class – more than just the four QB prospects routinely populating the top of most mock drafts. But the further down they drop on that list, the less ready they might be to play early on.