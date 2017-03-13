Brandon Marshall has quite the NFL jersey collection

Ever wonder what NFL players do with all the jerseys they collect at the end of games?
To paraphrase Chief Brody in Jaws, "You're gonna need a bigger room."
As a person with some obsessive-compulsive tendencies, I respect Marshall's move to add gold-colored border flair for the jerseys of NFL stars who attended the University of Central Florida (Marshall's alma mater). A nice touch. Overall, this is an impressive room that tells the story of a star wide receiver who's been around the block and made a bunch of friends along the way.
It just needs another wall or two.