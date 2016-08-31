Brady's '90s cut part of long period of experimentation

I'm assuming all this experimentation up top is coming from the top -- as in Gisele, whom Brady has been in a relationship with since 2006. Before he married an iconic Brazilian supermodel, Brady was pretty much exclusively a "tight on the sides and back, leave a little up top" guy. Post-Gisele, Brady has turned his mop into a canvas for some of the best stylists in the world. Can you imagine how expensive his hair product must be?