Bowles: If you see Christian Hackenberg, it's too late

Bryce Petty was nearly dissected on the field last Saturday, and wayward Ryan Fitzpatrick finished the loss to the Dolphins with a hey-even-I-can't-believe-I'm-back-on-the-field look on his face.
With Petty banged up, is it possible -- I mean, seriously, is there any way -- that second-round pick Christian Hackenberg is moved from behind his bullet-proof plexi-glass ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots?
It's possible. The Jets are one of the most banged-up teams in football and activating Hackenberg for the first time has some logic. Just don't expect to see him actually taken a snap unless a calamity ensues.
"If we get down to the third quarterback," acknowledged Jets coach Todd Bowles (via ESPN.com), "we're probably getting killed in the first place."