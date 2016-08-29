Bortles offers 'bad' assessment of Jags performance

This shouldn't be cause for panic for Jags fans. After all, you can't have a newcomer come in and ... steal the show. (Nope, I'm not sick of that yet.) But that doesn't mean Bortles has to like what happened in Cincinnati. The third-year passer offered a blunt assessment of Jacksonville's performance after the game.
"Well, we played pretty bad," Bortles told NBC's Michele Tafoya. "I do not think we did a whole lot of things. We played bad at every position, and usually that is what happens when you play bad -- you do not score a lot of points."
Blake Bortles keeps it real. Confession time: I had to watch this three times to fully convince myself this wasn't one of the "Bad Lip Reading" videos.