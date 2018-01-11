Bortles: If they come after LeBron, they'll come for me

No one thinks LeBron James sucks, for the record. Yes, Warriors fans at Oracle Arena might share sentiments in that realm during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but everyone ultimately knows the score. It's fun to get after LeBron because there's an unspoken understanding between fan and opposing star. You're amazing and nothing would please us more than to humble and defeat you. LeBron James is a legend. Blake Bortles is not ... at least not in the way Jaguars fans hoped he would be.