'Blitz For Six' hurtling toward Pats' tailgate near you

The Pats are very serious about this stuff. Rovell reported that the team filed to trademark "Ignore The Noise" a week before the Super Bowl (smart being proactive with that gem, guys!) and filed for "No Days Off" on the same day Belichick attempted to get a chant of that phrase off the ground at the Patriots' victory parade. The team has received trademarks for "Do Your Job" and "We are all Patriots" (sigh) in recent years.