Blake Bortles: Better tackling will combat pick sixes

Here's the depressing Jaguars stat of the day: Blake Bortles now has more career interceptions returned for a touchdown (11) than wins (10).
That's some grim stuff right there, the type of stat that Jax decision-makers will have to factor in when deciding whether Bortles still has a place in the team's future beyond 2016.
Three of Bortles' pick six throws have come against the Texans -- one in each of the last three meetings between the teams. On Wednesday, Bortles leaned on some gallows humor when asked how to snap that streak.
Reminder: A simple Google search will bring up dozens of think-pieces positioning the Jaguars as an AFC sleeper team in 2016.
And now, for posterity, let's take a look at Blake Bortles' tackle attempts on each of his pick six passes against the Texans. Included is one of the worst tackle attempts I've seen from a quarterback on a pick six. Maybe Bortles wasn't joking.