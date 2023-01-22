Bills S Damar Hamlin attends Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus Bengals

Hamlin's presence on game day is the latest positive development for the 24-year-old as he continues to recover and be closely monitored by doctors.

Last week, Hamlin visited the Bills facility for the first time and was able to greet his teammates in person. On Jan. 9, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since the events of Jan. 2, and was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day. Hamlin was then discharged from the hospital two days later.

The Bills' season took an emotional turn following Hamlin's collapse and ongoing recovery.

From home, Hamlin witnessed the Bills' first game back in a Week 18 home matchup versus the Patriots, which featured an affecting 96-yard kickoff return by Nyheim Hines on the game's opening play. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team following the win before being presented with the game ball. Hamlin remained at home for the Bills' ensuing playoff game during the SuperWild Card Weekend, where Buffalo edged the Dolphins to advance to the Divisional Round.