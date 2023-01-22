Around the NFL

Bills S Damar Hamlin attends Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus Bengals

Published: Jan 22, 2023 at 03:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Damar Hamlin is in the building for game day.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 against the Bengals, was seen at Highmark Stadium on Sunday ahead of the Bills' Divisional Round game versus Cincinnati.

Prior to both teams taking the field, Hamlin was escorted to the Bills locker room, where he presumably met with his teammates ahead of kickoff.

Hamlin's presence on game day is the latest positive development for the 24-year-old as he continues to recover and be closely monitored by doctors.

Last week, Hamlin visited the Bills facility for the first time and was able to greet his teammates in person. On Jan. 9, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since the events of Jan. 2, and was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day. Hamlin was then discharged from the hospital two days later.

The Bills' season took an emotional turn following Hamlin's collapse and ongoing recovery.

From home, Hamlin witnessed the Bills' first game back in a Week 18 home matchup versus the Patriots, which featured an affecting 96-yard kickoff return by Nyheim Hines on the game's opening play. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team following the win before being presented with the game ball. Hamlin remained at home for the Bills' ensuing playoff game during the SuperWild Card Weekend, where Buffalo edged the Dolphins to advance to the Divisional Round.

Hamlin's welcome back is sure to send chills to those in attendance at Highmark Stadium and those watching around the nation.

Related Content

news

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne leads TD drive in relief of injured Patrick Mahomes: 'You're always prepared'

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne recounts his relief appearance in a Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, which provided Kansas City a drive to remember amid a concerning situation.

news

Giants' dream first season under Brian Daboll ends in nightmare loss to Eagles: 'Crash landing'

New York crashed out of the playoffs in a 38-7 loss to Philadelphia, a defeat so definitive that it seemed assured by the end of the first quarter. First-year Giants coach Brian Daboll was left to pick up the pieces.

news

Eagles' Jalen Hurts returns to form, scores three TDs in win over Giants: 'Seemed like the old Jalen to me'

After putting together a three-touchdown showing in the Eagles' win over the Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to have no problems from his shoulder injury, with his teammate Miles Sanders saying he "seemed like the old Jalen to me."

news

RB Saquon Barkley 'can't envision' loss to Eagles being his 'last time in a Giants uniform'

After suffering a blowout Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, pending free-agent running back Saquon Barkley said he can't envision the loss being his last time in a Giants uniform.

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Trevor Lawrence optimistic about Jaguars' future: 'This is more the beginning than it is the end'

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round after a tremendous 2022 turnaround, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees this as "more the beginning that it is the end of something."

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game, and Ried moved up in the record books in the process as he becomes the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes overcomes ankle injury, returns in Divisional Round win over Jaguars

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Jaguars that held him out for nearly the entire second quarter, but he returned following halftime to guide Kansas City to victory.

news

Chargers' Joey Bosa fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Jaguars, criticizing officials

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Divisional Round inactives for 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for all four Divisional Round matchups of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE