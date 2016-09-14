Bills fans can color rush their bodies for a free hat

Fans at Orchard Park will have the opportunity to "color rush" their bodies ahead of Thursday night's division showdown with the Jets. One gets the feeling demand will be high for this activity, which is positively wholesome when compared to the debauchery that routinely takes place outside The Stadium Formerly Known As Ralph.
Check it out:
(As if toxic paint would stop these maniacs ...)
According to WKBW in Buffalo, Bills fans who opt for a full-body spraydown will receive a cap from New Era. Those fans will also get a Friday morning hangover, free of charge.