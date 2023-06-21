Around the NFL

Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau aiming for 'next level': I want 'double-digit sacks'

Published: Jun 21, 2023 at 07:25 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having doubled his sack output in 2022 from his rookie season despite playing in four fewer games, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau is setting his sights on another big jump in 2023.

"I want to get to that next level," Rousseau told The Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran. "Double-digit sacks."

Buffalo's burgeoning pass rusher turned promise into production at the top of the 2022 season when he posted five sacks through the Bills' initial seven games, but he was hobbled by an ankle injury sustained in Week 9 versus the New York Jets. Rousseau was sidelined for the following three weeks and veteran Von Miller was subsequently lost for the season with an injury of his own.

While headlines have been garnered by face of the franchise Josh Allen garnering Madden poster-boy status and the saga of Stefon Diggs, the Bills defense should quietly be buoyed by the healthy returns of Rousseau and Miller if all goes to plan.

Related Links

Rousseau believes he put forth a template of what to expect for himself going forward prior to his ankle injury.

"The way I started the year, that's how I envisioned playing," Rousseau said.

The No. 30 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had 50 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in a 17-start rookie season. In 13 2022 starts, Rousseau racked up eight sacks, 14 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and 27 tackles. Charting his improvement further, Rousseau garnered an impressive 83.6 overall grade from PFF last season following a 70.2 grade as a rookie.

Rousseau's development is all the more impressive considering it came while dealing with his ankle ailment. The 23-year-old admits it hampered him, but is quick to point out that's part of the rough-and-tumble world he's employed in.

"The whole second half (of the season), I was fighting back to get my ankle (to 100%)," Rousseau said. "It's part of the game. You have to fight through injuries and put it all on the line for your team."

In his mind, Rousseau already broke out last year, but there's still opportunity for more refinement and plenty of goals to achieve -- not the least of which tallying his first double-digit sack season.

"I really felt I did (break out) last year," he said. "I don't feel like I'm a new player trying to get my feet under me. I'm still hungry and humble and know there are ways for me to get better.

"You can never get stagnant or complacent. There is always something to work on. Once you're not trying to get better, something's (wrong)."

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott optimistic Cowboys have built on success in back-to-back 12-win seasons: 'We can build again'

Though pressure abounds after consecutive playoff failings, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes the past two seasons have been building blocks for Dallas success.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Facing Aaron Rodgers twice in 2023 'going to be a battle'

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers appear to be tight off the field, but the Bills star QB recently acknowledged that facing the four-time MVP twice a season will be "a battle."

news

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions revealed their new alternate helmet on Wednesday, a blue-shelled piece of protective equipment featuring the club's classic logo used during the 1960s.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Date (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

news

Roquan Smith believes Ravens are 'in for something special' in 2023

Ravens LB Roquan Smith believes Baltimore is on its way to big things in 2023 after the team solidified its core players this offseason.

news

Free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap waiting out market, ready to help contender in 2023

After earning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2022, free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap is hoping to help another contending team in 2023.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: 'I expect to take Derek Carr' back to Las Vegas for run at Super Bowl LVIII

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan knows he's approaching the twilight of his career, but he's not thinking about retirement right now. He's thinking about helping New Orleans and quarterback Derek Carr win a Super Bowl.

news

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants resume talks for long-term contract

After not attending Giants mandatory minicamp last week, "talks are back on" for Saquon Barkley and New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

DeAndre Hopkins to future WR teammates: 'I will make your job easy'

Free-agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind any prospective team what his signing would mean for his teammates.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More