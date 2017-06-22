Best NFL draft picks of the century: Top selections from Oregon

4. Jairus Byrd, safety

Points: 6.0

Drafted by:Bills, No. 42 overall pick (Round 2), 2009

Skinny: Byrd was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick in 2008 and entered the 2009 as an underclassman. The Bills took him as part of an early second-round run on defensive backs (five of the first 10 second-round selections). He made quite a splash as a rookie, tying for the NFL lead and setting a club rookie record with nine interceptions. He reached the Pro Bowl in each of his last two years in Buffalo (2012, 2013) before the New Orleans Saints signed him to a six-year, $56 million contract. Byrd started every game for the Saints last season, but the club released him in March.