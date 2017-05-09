Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: AFC North

Best pick:Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma (Round 2, No. 48 overall)

The skinny: I had no issue with the teams that removed Mixon from their draft board due to character concerns, but this pick gets the nod here because of its potential to be a great value -- Mixon was one of the top running backs available. He gives the Bengals a player who can handle the roles of both Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard. Of course, this pick turns into a disaster if Mixon is involved in another off-field incident in the future.