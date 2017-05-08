Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: AFC East

Editor's note: This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein takes a look at the best and most questionable picks in the 2017 NFL Draft for every team, beginning today with the AFC East teams:

Buffalo Bills

Best pick: Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple (Round 2, No. 63 overall)

The skinny: Good value grabbing Dawkins late in the second round. He is tough with good physical traits and should help in the run game with the ability to potentially handle right tackle or guard.

Most questionable pick: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina (Round 2, No. 37 overall)

The skinny: Jones is a solid player and WR was definitely a need for Buffalo, but I'm not sure he can consistently uncover at the next level. He makes more sense as a complementary target with a scary WR1 on the other side. With Sammy Watkins potentially on the way out after 2017 (he's due to become a free agent), Jones might have more on his shoulders than he can carry. We'll find out.

Miami Dolphins

Best pick: Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah (Round 5, No. 164 overall)

The skinny: Big and physical, Asiata can lose patience and play out of control at times, but he plays like a forklift who is able to move cargo and open running lanes. The Dolphins found a future starter in the fifth round.

Most questionable pick: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State (Round 2, No. 54 overall)

The skinny: Obviously, there are some who liked McMillan more than I did when I studied him on tape, but I still think the second round is too early for a linebacker who is more of a worker bee than playmaker.

New England Patriots

Best pick: Deatrich Wise, DE, Arkansas (Round 4, No. 131 overall)

The skinny: Many were disappointed that Wise wasn't a more productive rusher in 2016, but that's not his game. He has a jarring punch with extraordinary arm length and he has a chance to become a successful edge setter in the Patriots' front.

Most questionable pick: Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA (Round 6, No. 211 overall)

The skinny: McDermott is a talented athlete but simply lacks the NFL anchor needed to take on bull rushers.

New York Jets

Best pick: Jamal Adams, S, LSU (Round 1, No. 6 overall)

The skinny: Adams a good safety and an outstanding leader. He should be able to step onto the field and into the locker room to affect a positive change for a team in need of leadership.

Most questionable pick: Dylan Donahue, DL, West Georgia (Round 5, No. 181 overall)

The skinny: Donahue has a great motor and is a decent athlete off the edge, but his inability to transfer speed to power consistently against bigger tackles in college is a concern for me. He might have been there in the sixth round.

