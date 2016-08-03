Bennett brothers don't hold back on Cutler, Eli, Watt

Michael and Martellus Bennett are the rarest of NFL birds. They are star players who reject the teachings of the Russell Wilson School Of Professional Jock Speak.
And while their outspoken nature might rub some organizations the wrong way -- we greatly anticipate the unstoppable force/immovable object dynamic of a Bennett on Patriot Way -- the brothers ultimately act as a force of good in a sports world where too many players seem to bend over backwards in an effort to be boring.
Which takes us to Mina Kimes' excellent profile of the brothers that appears in the current issue of ESPN The Magazine. The article contains a "DEEZ NUTS" bit, unsolicited advice on safe sex and a Jessie Spano sighting, but our favorite part is when Kimes tees the brothers up with the names of several prominent NFL figures. Here's a taste:
Jay Cutler
Eli Manning
Martellus: "Eli? He's cool. He's like a normal white guy you see at the park trying to teach his kids how to play soccer and you know he can't really play soccer himself."
Brock Osweiler
J.J. Watt
Sam Bradford
Tom Brady
Martellus: "The silver fox you never get to see but you hear about. You only get to take one photo, and you have to stay outside for a year just to get it."