Bengals coach Zac Taylor sees new TE Irv Smith Jr. filling Hayden Hurst role in Cincinnati

"I feel really good about adding Irv," Taylor said. "He's a good weapon for us based on what he's done so far. We liked him coming out of the draft and the years he spent in Minnesota, I think he fits what we're looking for, and getting Drew back is important for us as well. You know, he's been so valuable for us, you know, got hurt in the second week and didn't get a chance to play, but we like what he's done for us over the years. And then we got all those guys, Devin (Asiasi) and a bunch of other guys that have really done a nice job last year, whether it's on the practice squad or on the 53, and so guys that we're excited about their future also."