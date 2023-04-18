Around the NFL

Bengals coach Zac Taylor sees new TE Irv Smith Jr. filling Hayden Hurst role in Cincinnati

Published: Apr 18, 2023 at 08:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals responded to losing starting tight end Hayden Hurst to the Carolina Panthers in free agency by inking Irv Smith Jr. Coach Zac Taylor said Monday he believes Smith can slide right into that pass-catching role Hurst vacated.

"Yeah, we think he can come in and play that role for us," Taylor said. "There's always competition in that room, but that's the vision that we have for Irv to come in there and fill that role that Hayden had for us."

A former second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, Smith boasts intriguing athleticism and pass-catching prowess but has struggled to stay healthy for the balance of his four-year career. Since playing a full slate his rookie season in 2019, he's missed games each of the past three years. Smith was out all of 2021 due to a torn meniscus and played in just eight games in 2022 due to an ankle injury.

Related Links

Smith generated 25 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns last season. He's never hit the 370-yard mark in any season in his career.

Despite the injury issues, there is reason to believe Smith can be productive in the Bengals' offense. After all, Taylor, Joe Burrow, et al. helped rehab Hurst's reputation; the former Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons TE started a career-high 13 games in 2022 en route to 52 receptions, 414 yards and two scores.

Taylor believes the addition of Smith and re-signing of Drew Sample gives Cincy a solid corps to work with.

"I feel really good about adding Irv," Taylor said. "He's a good weapon for us based on what he's done so far. We liked him coming out of the draft and the years he spent in Minnesota, I think he fits what we're looking for, and getting Drew back is important for us as well. You know, he's been so valuable for us, you know, got hurt in the second week and didn't get a chance to play, but we like what he's done for us over the years. And then we got all those guys, Devin (Asiasi) and a bunch of other guys that have really done a nice job last year, whether it's on the practice squad or on the 53, and so guys that we're excited about their future also."

With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd commanding the bulk of the attention in the passing game, there aren't a ton of targets for the TEs. But with questions moving forward with Higgins and Boyd -- both free agents next season -- it would be on brand for Cincy to draft a tight end next week. It's a deep class at the position, and it would make sense to plan for 2024 to snag a TE who can grow in the system -- similar to what the Bengals did in the secondary last season.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chris Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at age of 31

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith died Monday at the age of 31, his alma mater, West Rowan High School, said in a tweet. Smith's cause of death is not known.

news

Rachaad White on being listed RB1 on Buccaneers' depth chart: 'I expect myself to be a stud'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White says he expects to be a "stud" as he was listed at the top of the team's depth chart.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney: 'It's important they continue to grow'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney need "to keep improving and develop" their relationship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes updates ankle at start of offseason program: 'I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent'

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gave an update on the injured ankle he persevered through during Kansas City's Super-Bowl winning campaign in 2022.

news

Brandon Staley unsure if Chargers QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) will be ready for OTAs: It's 'up in the air'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Justin Herbert was in attendance for the start of Phase 1 of the offseason program and that he was "progressing well" following surgery Herbert underwent on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in late January.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford feeling 'refreshed' entering 2023 voluntary offseason workouts

With the Rams beginning voluntary offseason workouts Monday, QB Matthew Stafford said he's "refreshed" and will be a full-go for the offseason program.

news

QB Kyle Trask believes he'll be given chance to compete with Baker Mayfield for starting job in Tampa

Speaking to the media Monday, Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask said he's been told that it will be an open competition in training camp to earn the starter job, and added that he's excited to compete with newly-acquired Baker Mayfield for the role.

news

QB prospect Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits

Alabama QB Bryce Young has cancelled his remaining Top 30 visits, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Young met with the Panthers (No. 1), Texans (No. 2) and Raiders (No. 7).

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio shoots down speculation of his departure from organization: 'I'm not leaving'

Speaking at his pre-draft media conference Monday, Texans GM Nick Caserio adressed recent speculation over his supposed departure from the organization, as well as whether Houston is still willing to trade their No. 2 overall pick.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE