Bengals RB Trayveon Williams foresees 'bigger role' heading into 2023 season

A sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M, where he broke the single-season rushing record, Williams spent his first four seasons in Cincy playing primarily on special teams. He re-signed with the Bengals this offseason on a one-year, $1.2 million deal in hopes of filling the void left by Perine behind Joe Mixon.

"There were some other teams coming at me," Williams said. "I just made what I felt was the best decision for my future. I kind of dug my feet in and helped build the foundation here. It shows I'm buying in. They trust me like I trust them. It's a mutual decision. They wanted me back as much as I wanted to be back."

Williams has just 47 career carries for 238 yards, the bulk of that production (20 totes for 157 yards) coming in 2020. In 2022 he saw six carries for 30 yards.

Despite the lack of production, running backs coach Justin Hill has talked up Williams' smarts and potential in the past, particularly noting the 25-year-old's blitz pickup acumen -- an essential requirement for a Bengals RB and the reason he could see the field over Chris Evans.