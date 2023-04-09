Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent'

And while he's been known to play hero ball from time to time, that's part of the magic formula that puts him on another plane. Plus, no Mahomes-led team has ever ranked worse than fifth-best in sacks surrendered. He's been sacked 54 times since 2021 compared to Burrow's 92, and scrambled for 364 more yards on just 12 more carries in that same time frame.

Like Burrow, Palmer is a former No. 1 overall pick by the Bengals who helped restore legitimacy to the franchise with a postseason run during his second season, though it's not as if his opinion can be shrugged off simply as affinity for his old club.

Palmer threatened to retire in 2011 after seven years with the Bengals rather than spend another season in Cincy, and he followed through by sitting out half the season before being traded to the Raiders. He spent two years there and five more in Arizona, but now he finds himself propping up his first team's signal-caller as the best in the NFL.

The comparisons from players past and present is a symptom of the two quarterbacks operating at the pinnacle of their sport, and the debates will likely flare up throughout the arcs of their careers.

The Chiefs are already slated to host the Bengals again in the 2023 regular season. It would come as no surprise if Mahomes and Burrow manage to set up yet another rematch come playoff time.