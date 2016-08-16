Ben Roethlisberger gets wild on motorized scooter

That's Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger riding around a dirt infield, baseball glove obstructing one hand while he uses his body weight to lift his motorized scooter in the air. Then he almost runs over somebody.
This is the same Ben Roethlisberger who broke his nose, jaw and suffered a large laceration on the back of his head in a motorcyle accident in 2006. We understand these are considerably different circumstances, but I'M JUST SAYIN'.
Here's another shot of hoss, this time attempting to corral a fly ball while keeping his balance on heavy machinery: