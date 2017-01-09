Ben McAdoo: We take responsibility for wall damage

On Monday, Giants coach Ben McAdoo apologized for the host of reports regarding some property damage to the visitor's locker room at Lambeau Field.
"We and I take full responsibility for that," McAdoo said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "That's not the way we want to act after ballgames."
The reported puncher, Odell Beckham Jr., dropped three Eli Manning passes, including one in the end zone, in New York's 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Wild Card Playoffs. Well known as one of the most outwardly emotional players in the league -- see this, this or this -- a postgame storyline about a Beckham outburst felt preordained. And now, here we are.
All that said, it should be noted that Beckham comported himself extremely well in his postgame press conference, answering questions about his poor performance and the overblown Miami trip in a straightforward, sensible manner. It saved us all from the expected media feeding frenzy.
Beckham will survive the tabloid typhoon and the disappointment of a poorly timed bad day at the office. We're not here to not to pile on. We're here to help: