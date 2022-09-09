Behind dominant defense, Josh Allen and Bills show they are ready to take the next step

And yet, to focus solely on the numbers is missing the larger point that there is a different texture to this Bills team. Privately, club officials talk of an omnipresent edge during training camp. Guys were still upset at how last season ended. At times it resulted in bad blood during practices when the first-team units faced off. It never carried into the locker room, but it made for occasional tense moments on the field -- which is viewed as a positive within the organization's walls because it showed an urgency.

Fact is, despite all their success the past three seasons, each of which ended with a trip to the playoffs, the Bills were viewed as a team to be respected but not feared. They were good but inconsistent. What they showed Thursday was a team that appears ready to take that next step, though time will be the ultimate test.

Performances like the win over the Rams showed a maturity and resolve that might not have been previously present. The game also showed a physicality the Rams did not match, particularly in the second half when Buffalo played bully ball and dominated both lines of scrimmage.

The seven sacks were the most against a Sean McVay team since 2017. They tied for the second-highest total against Matthew Stafford in his career. Stafford was consistently under pressure, going 29 of 41 for 240 yards with three interceptions and one touchdown. It was painfully clear that he missed not only left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who retired after last season, but also wideout Odell Beckham, a free agent who is recovering from knee surgery.

The Bills were so dominant defensively they never had to go deep into their playbook to slow the Rams. They designed specific coverages to slow All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp, but never called them because they weren't necessary, as Kupp had what can best be described as a quiet 13-catch night for 128 yards and a score. Buffalo played a lot of zone concepts and kept the ball in front of the defensive backs, successfully preventing the explosive plays that were a hallmark of the offense in 2021.

It would be foolish to overreact to Los Angeles' struggles as they were slow to find their rhythm in recent openers despite winning them. Part of that has to do with McVay not playing his regulars in the preseason, something they got away with in the past because they were not playing opponents as formidable as the Bills.

Afterward, McVay called the performance humbling and said he needed to do a better job of putting his players in positions to be successful. Maybe he's right, but the fact remains that some players were simply being beaten, particularly along the offensive line.

"They didn't rush five really at all tonight," McVay said. "For them to be able to do that, it's a real credit to them. We're on our silent count (because of a large Bills turnout in the crowd). Whatever I'm going to say right now is going to be an excuse. I think I put our guys in too many of those tough situations. Credit to Von and their rush. They did an outstanding job. They're an excellent defense, but we've got to be better and it starts with me."

Bills defenders light up when discussing Miller. He is like a Pied Piper they all want to follow. His resume precedes him, and his ability inspires them. He has won Super Bowls, first in Denver, then Los Angeles, and he knows how to connect with guys, such as last season when he was credited with bringing out the vocal and demonstrative side of Rams All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald, whose dominance in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl were leading reasons for the Lombardi Trophy ending up in Los Angeles.

He proved to be a missing piece for the Rams last season, after being acquired in a midseason trade. Over his final eight games, including the playoffs, he had nine sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. So it is not surprising why his presence has brought an elevated confidence and attitude to the Bills, not that Miller will bite when that line of thinking is cast in his direction.

"It's like drinking from a fire hydrant when everybody starts talking Super Bowl," he said. "We got a great group of leaders here, even guys who aren't captains. I like to talk to them about negative and positive energy, and I always like to keep things positive -- or at worst neutral. There's always going to be pressure, but pressure is a privilege. It's a lot of pressure playing for the Buffalo Bills and the history of this franchise. But I like for these guys to compartmentalize. I'm focused on the energy of the locker room, on the guys' mindset and mentality. I talk about when we go out there, be at peace. Win or lose, we were at peace tonight."