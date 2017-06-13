Bears' Zach Miller offers spot-on take of Dr. Dre classic

"Still D.R.E." is an all-time banger from Dr. Dre that kicked off a huge career resurgence for the West Coast legend and reminded the world that Snoop Dogg was still a Randy Moss-like force. "D.R.E.", though not as popular as subsequent Dre singles, remains a must include for any old school hip-hop mix from the era.
At the heart of the 1999 single, released somewhat confusingly, on Dre's comeback record 2001 -- is a looping piano riff that serves as the backbone of the entire song. It still sounds great today, and apparently we're not the only ones with healthy appreciation for a classic.
"Ima put a 16 on dat," Bellamy said, a reference to putting a verse over Miller's music.
And yes, that will be my last rap translation on the End Around. Take it away, Dre.