Bears try to troll QB who has their ownership rights

What has gotten into the city of Chicago today?
News broke early Friday that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Olivia Munn had ended their three-year relationship. This prompted the following tweet from the Chicago Tribune:
Perhaps emboldened by the surprisingly sound trolling abilities of Chicago's most-read daily, the Bears' Twitter account piled on a quarterback who has tormented the Bears and other NFC also-rans for a decade and counting.
Which, for whatever reason, made me think of one of the greatest Don Draper moments ever: