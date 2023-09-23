Around the NFL

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit'

Published: Sep 23, 2023 at 08:56 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

It's proven an arduous week for the Chicago Bears, who on Wednesday dealt with both the surprising resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams and with the media firestorm from quarterback Justin Fields seeming to connect coaching to his "robotic" play.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, in charge of a team that's already dealing with the crunch of an 0-2 start, hopes taking over as defensive play-caller helps alleviate some of that stress.

"This is the best thing for right now," Eberflus said Friday of running the defense, per ESPN. "I think that's where it is. It's the best thing for our football team and for our organization. That's where we see it, and that's where it is."

Eberflus considers serving as the de facto defensive coordinator a "natural fit," and he has the resume to believe so after spending four years as Indianapolis' DC from 2018-2021. The Colts finished in the top 10 in scoring defense three times and never fell below the league average (16th) in yards surrendered under his orchestration.

Related Links

It was that experience that netted him the Bears job in the first place, and it will be that experience he leans on to rectify Chicago's so-far-listless operation, which ranks 31st in points allowed two weeks into the 2023 season.

The process figures to be smoother moving forward. Ebeflus called plays on shorter notice in last Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers, before Williams' one-game absence turned into a resignation.

"Obviously, I was with him four years, five years," Eberflus said of Williams, his DC in Chicago and defensive backs coach in Indy. "I have a lot of friendship. I have feelings for him. And again, he's resigned and it's for health and family, and we'll see where it goes from there."

As for Fields' comments pointing to coaching as a possible reason for overthinking on the field, Eberflus remains firmly in his franchise signal-caller's corner, just as he was earlier this week.

Fields has been under some fire after struggling to the tune of 427 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 70.7 passer rating. It's by no means been all on him, but the 24-year-old has occasionally looked lost in the pocket, and has already taken 10 sacks.

He made the initial remarks about his performance Wednesday, before speaking with reporters a second time post-practice to clarify he assigns no fault to his coaches. During that impromptu availability, Fields said he takes "all the blame" for anything that goes wrong and needs to "play better -- that's it, point blank."

Neither Eberflus nor general manager Ryan Poles publicly took any issue with anything that was said.

"Hey, that's the way he felt," Eberflus said Friday, touching again on Fields. "He felt that was the right thing to do. I always tell them, 'Hey, if you think something's right and you want do right, step up and do it. If you see something that's wrong, something that you can help with, step up and say it.' That's how you be a leader. That's how you be a man, and a team."

Heading into the weekend, things appear to be calming down, with Eberflus taking on defensive duties and Fields on the same page with his coaches.

That won't necessarily make getting off the schneid any easier -- Chicago travels to Kansas City on Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.
news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy's career night in 49ers' win over Giants 'definitely wasn't his best game'

Despite facing manic blitzes from Wink Martindale's defense, 49ers QB Brock Purdy finished 25-of-37 passing with  a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.3 passer rating.
news

Daniel Jones on Giants' woeful first-half starts: 'We have to find a way to figure that out'

The New York Giants have been down by double digits in each of the three contests to open the 2023 season. "Yes, it's not what we're trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out," quarterback Daniel Jones said following Thursday's 30-12 loss to the Niners.
news

YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having characterized his 2022 season as "awful," 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was just the opposite of that on Thursday night, as he keyed San Francisco's win over New York with a classic performance. 