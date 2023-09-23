Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit'

It was that experience that netted him the Bears job in the first place, and it will be that experience he leans on to rectify Chicago's so-far-listless operation, which ranks 31st in points allowed two weeks into the 2023 season.

The process figures to be smoother moving forward. Ebeflus called plays on shorter notice in last Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers, before Williams' one-game absence turned into a resignation.

"Obviously, I was with him four years, five years," Eberflus said of Williams, his DC in Chicago and defensive backs coach in Indy. "I have a lot of friendship. I have feelings for him. And again, he's resigned and it's for health and family, and we'll see where it goes from there."

As for Fields' comments pointing to coaching as a possible reason for overthinking on the field, Eberflus remains firmly in his franchise signal-caller's corner, just as he was earlier this week.

Fields has been under some fire after struggling to the tune of 427 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 70.7 passer rating. It's by no means been all on him, but the 24-year-old has occasionally looked lost in the pocket, and has already taken 10 sacks.

He made the initial remarks about his performance Wednesday, before speaking with reporters a second time post-practice to clarify he assigns no fault to his coaches. During that impromptu availability, Fields said he takes "all the blame" for anything that goes wrong and needs to "play better -- that's it, point blank."

Neither Eberflus nor general manager Ryan Poles publicly took any issue with anything that was said.

"Hey, that's the way he felt," Eberflus said Friday, touching again on Fields. "He felt that was the right thing to do. I always tell them, 'Hey, if you think something's right and you want do right, step up and do it. If you see something that's wrong, something that you can help with, step up and say it.' That's how you be a leader. That's how you be a man, and a team."

Heading into the weekend, things appear to be calming down, with Eberflus taking on defensive duties and Fields on the same page with his coaches.