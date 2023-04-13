Bears GM Ryan Poles details trading No. 1 pick: Panthers 'wanted to control the draft'

Poles' comments made it clear that plenty of clubs were in contention to trade up to the No. 1 spot before the Panthers made an offer he couldn't refuse.

"It was calm and cool for a while, and then it turned into pretty much pacing all day long," Poles said. "It's so fluid. It shifts and changes all the time when you're talking with different teams. Some teams are super aggressive. Some are playing in the gray, and you kind of have to read between the lines."

Given the interest in the pick, Poles could have slow-played the process, trying to get more value from a potential partner. But getting the deal done before free agency had its value, specifically after acquiring Moore, which allowed the Bears to use their cap space at other positions.

It's clear from the Bears' new video and previous comments that Moore's inclusion in the deal was the closer. Without that premier player, the pick would have likely landed elsewhere.