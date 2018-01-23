Baker Mayfield looking to shake Johnny Manziel comparisons

Published: Jan 23, 2018 at 11:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

MOBILE, Ala. -- Comparisons between Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel are equal parts tired and lazy, but Mayfield is nevertheless looking to separate himself even more from the former Cleveland Browns draft bust at the Reese's Senior Bowl this week.

Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, is among the top quarterback prospects available for the 2018 NFL Draft. Comparisons to Manziel have dogged Mayfield for a number of reasons -- both are short, both have made a few questionable decisions, and both were college stars in large part because of an uncanny knack for improvisation and turning broken plays into big plays. But the comparison ends there as far as he's concerned.

"I want to show the type of guy I am. Everyone wants to portray (me) as a bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff," Mayfield said. "I love the game of football, there's no doubt about that. I'm an emotional player. I'll do anything it takes to win. I love being around my teammates, leading and having responsibilities. It is what it is. If I paid too much attention to it, I'd be focusing on the wrong things."

NFL scouts see Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as a more apt comparison to Mayfield than Manziel, who lasted just 22 months with the Browns between being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft and being released amid off-field behavioral issues.

There is no question, however, that the circus-like atmosphere that surrounded Manziel throughout his college years tends to follow Mayfield, as well. A throng of media swarmed him following practice, and he was all the more anticipated after a family matter caused a delay in his arrival. Rumors spread that he was trying to avoid his weigh-in -- his Oklahoma-listed height of 6-1 is on the short side for scouts -- but Mayfield said his mother's illness was the reason, and he plans to weigh-in like every other player.

"Family first, always, no matter what the situation. I would never put myself above my mom. She's getting better. She's got a special appointment Thursday," he said. "As soon as I found out I booked my flight home. It wasn't about delaying my measurement. I'll weigh-in tomorrow if it's that big of a deal, I don't care. Family first."

At a late weigh-in Tuesday, Mayfield measured 6-feet 3/8 and weighed 216 pounds. He also took a hand measurement of 9 1/2", a source said.

The Denver Broncos, who are coaching the North squad, asked for Mayfield to be placed on the North team. As such, if Mayfield is nothing like Manziel off the field, the Broncos should be the first team to be sure of it.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW