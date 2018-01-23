Baker Mayfield looking to shake Johnny Manziel comparisons

There is no question, however, that the circus-like atmosphere that surrounded Manziel throughout his college years tends to follow Mayfield, as well. A throng of media swarmed him following practice, and he was all the more anticipated after a family matter caused a delay in his arrival. Rumors spread that he was trying to avoid his weigh-in -- his Oklahoma-listed height of 6-1 is on the short side for scouts -- but Mayfield said his mother's illness was the reason, and he plans to weigh-in like every other player.