Around the NFL

Austin Ekeler wants to 'attack' franchise tag: 'It's detrimental to us as players'

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 08:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler set up last week's RB Zoom call with other top rushers to organize in the face of a diminishing market for their position.

Ekeler told Tyler Dragon of USA Today that it wasn't just a one-time meeting.

"We wanted to get on that call because we wanted to hear everyone's story," Ekeler told Dragon. "It's not just a one-time call. We are gonna have more of those and continue to get more people on. We just had that to kind of break the ice and bring awareness. There are gonna be more calls and more education on what's going on, and how we can combat it and decide if it's worth combatting in the future. ... It's educating right now. That is the next step in my eyes."

The running back market has been a hot-button issue for a while, but it boiled over after Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs didn't generate long-term deals before the July 17 franchise tag deadline.

Colts owner Jim Irsay even tossed in his two cents on Wednesday night.

The supply and demand issue of the position has led teams not to pay running backs top dollar, instead spending that dough elsewhere.

Related Links

Ekeler himself is an example of both sides of the coin. Undrafted out of Western State, the 5-foot-10 dual threat has worked his way into one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL. He is dynamite with the ball in space, one of the best pass catchers in the league and can find pay dirt in the red zone. But as an undrafted player, his pay has always lagged behind his worth.

Teams are looking for the next Ekeler: a low-cost option who can grow into a critical weapon. That doesn't help the position get paid.

"It's frustrating for us as running backs. Just because we know the value that we bring to the team. I'm not saying that every running back is a top-value guy that should be getting paid, but especially the guys who just got franchise-tagged -- Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard. The impact that those guys have on their team is immense," Ekeler told Dragon. "That's why we are frustrated. You want us to be this pivotal point in your organization however you're not gonna compensate us for that. You're gonna come out and franchise tag us."

The key for Ekeler is targeting the franchise tag, which he views as keeping a ceiling on players, particularly running backs.

"I want to attack it. I think it's detrimental to us as players. You can look at any of the statistics. Our average career is three years. If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to have success, and now you're able to be locked in for more on one year, one year, one year and not have to share any of that risk with the organization than it's just not a great situation," Ekeler said. "It's very one-sided."

When CBA negotiations arise, talk of the franchise tag generally comes up. Still, it hasn't been a focal point for the union, mainly because such a low percentage of their membership is affected by it that it's not worth spending the capital it would cost to convince NFL owners to give it up. Perhaps Ekeler and his fellow RBs can change that, but with the current agreement going through 2030, it'll be a long road ahead.

Related Content

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

Aaron Rodgers' pay reduction could immediately come in handy. Running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Calvin Ridley 'more motivated than ever' at Jaguars camp: 'Ready to get back whatever I lost'

Calvin Ridley is out to prove he's still one of the top receivers in the NFL. The Jaguars receiver opened up to Jeff Howe of The Athletic ahead of his first season in Jacksonville and return to football.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says new contract allows him 'to play fearless'

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's massive payday provided him security to know his future is set. "I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday.

news

Bears WR Chase Claypool on 2023: 'It's the biggest year of my life'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool knows the score heading into the 2023 season. "It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that," Claypool said Wednesday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' are 'inappropriate'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the latest to address the declining running back market with Jonathan Taylor a year away from free agency, calling a player category wanting "another negotiation" after agreeing to the CBA "inappropriate."

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'There's some complexity' to RB J.K. Dobbins' training camp absence

Asked Wednesday when he expected running back J.K. Dobbins to report to training camp, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh deferred to his back and said it was a bit of a cumbersome matter.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 80-71: Geno Smith makes first appearance; Lamar Jackson falls

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Seahawks QB Geno Smith from Nos. 80-71?

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll unworried about rookie CB Devon Witherspoon's holdout: 'I can't imagine he won't be here soon'

With rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon not signing his rookie deal, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll "can't imagine" Witherspoon's holdout to lasts long.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushed on contract extension: 'It gets done when it gets done'

Joe Burrow appears to be the next quarterback in line for a big contract. The Bengals signal-caller isn't rushing a deal or comparing his situation to others that have signed, though, telling reporters Wednesday that "it gets done when it gets done."

news

Aaron Rodgers, Jets agree to new two-year, $75M guaranteed contract

Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per NFL salary data, Wednesday afternoon.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'fine' with tag: I'm ready to 'focus on the main thing and just stick to winning'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is focused on winning rather than playing under the franchise tag, and he believes he's ready for whatever the Dallas offense throws his way.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More