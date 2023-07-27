Austin Ekeler wants to 'attack' franchise tag: 'It's detrimental to us as players'

Ekeler himself is an example of both sides of the coin. Undrafted out of Western State, the 5-foot-10 dual threat has worked his way into one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL. He is dynamite with the ball in space, one of the best pass catchers in the league and can find pay dirt in the red zone. But as an undrafted player, his pay has always lagged behind his worth.

Teams are looking for the next Ekeler: a low-cost option who can grow into a critical weapon. That doesn't help the position get paid.

"It's frustrating for us as running backs. Just because we know the value that we bring to the team. I'm not saying that every running back is a top-value guy that should be getting paid, but especially the guys who just got franchise-tagged -- Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard. The impact that those guys have on their team is immense," Ekeler told Dragon. "That's why we are frustrated. You want us to be this pivotal point in your organization however you're not gonna compensate us for that. You're gonna come out and franchise tag us."

The key for Ekeler is targeting the franchise tag, which he views as keeping a ceiling on players, particularly running backs.

"I want to attack it. I think it's detrimental to us as players. You can look at any of the statistics. Our average career is three years. If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to have success, and now you're able to be locked in for more on one year, one year, one year and not have to share any of that risk with the organization than it's just not a great situation," Ekeler said. "It's very one-sided."