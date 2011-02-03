Aside from Faulk and Sanders, who else belongs in Hall?

Reed is overdue for selection. He has proven himself to be one of the greatest receivers in the history of the game -- a dynamic playmaker with size, strength and toughness. Look at it this way: Jim Kelly never would have put up the numbers that allowed him to become a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer without Reed, who was the best of all of his targets. Dent is the underappreciated contributor to one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. Hall voters tend to be far too enamored with offensive players, and have a way of overlooking remarkably talented defensive players such as Dent.