Area hero Taylor Lewan comforts distraught young fan

Here's a nice story on a stressful day.
The Tennessee Titans traveled to San Diego last weekend and fell short in their matchup against the Chargers. After the game was decided, Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan spotted a young fan in tears after the loss.
This is an especially direct hit in the feels of any young parent out there. Damn you for busting through all my steel battle armor of detachment, Taylor! In addition to the pep talk, Lewan also gave the fan game-worn gloves and his Titans bucket hat, ensuring the boy was left with a memory that will last far longer than the result of a football game.
The world can be a good place!